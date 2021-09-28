Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,104. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

