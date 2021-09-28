Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Glatfelter worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GLT opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.39. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

