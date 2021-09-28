Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley Sells 7,500 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 110,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,420. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

