Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 13,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,091,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

