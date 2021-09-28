Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 9.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.60. 11,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,064,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.38.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $28,539,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $33,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,770,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

