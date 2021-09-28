Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.29% of Globant worth $25,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.40. 5,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.78. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

