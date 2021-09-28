GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Sells $294,817.60 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GMS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,924. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.