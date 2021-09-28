GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $1,944,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

