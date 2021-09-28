Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Comparison

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 8.87% 11.22% 3.73% First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenlight Capital Re and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.51 $3.87 million N/A N/A First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.32 $10.42 million N/A N/A

First Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

