H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.