Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 267,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,478,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.