Head to Head Review: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 1.99 $4.36 million N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.34 $169.57 million $3.13 25.54

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.96%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 25.92% N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

