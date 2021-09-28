HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $275.11 million and $212,954.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004110 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00028405 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00027307 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

