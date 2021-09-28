Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

HTBK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 166,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $694.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.