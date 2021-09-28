Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 5.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 26,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,114,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

