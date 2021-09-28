Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $213.12 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 406,152,007 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

