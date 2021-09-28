Hoylecohen LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 606,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,638. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

