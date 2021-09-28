Humanscape 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.54 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

