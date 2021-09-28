IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.57% of IAA worth $41,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

