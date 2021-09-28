ICHI (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.94 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00007950 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,547,869 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

