Idavoll Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,304.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $16.21 million and $134,304.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

