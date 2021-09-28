IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $65,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

INFO opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

