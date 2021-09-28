Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $425.58 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.52 and a 200-day moving average of $440.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

