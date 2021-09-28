IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

IMIAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

