Insider Buying: Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) insider Michael Fowler purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

Genesis Minerals Company Profile

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company's flagship project is the Ulysses project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. Genesis Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

