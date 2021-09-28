Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $1,845,035.28.

On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30.

On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $864,037.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 561,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,844. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

