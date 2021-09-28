Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $1,845,035.28.
- On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30.
- On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $864,037.27.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72.
- On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.
- On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.
Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 561,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,844. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
