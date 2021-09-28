Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells 5,599 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46.

On Monday, July 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $96,857.01.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 925,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

