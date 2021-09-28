Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 581 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60.

NYSE:ACN traded down $10.30 on Tuesday, reaching $324.21. 2,295,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day moving average of $301.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

