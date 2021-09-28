Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells 4,831 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AXON traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.59. 725,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,863. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 0.46.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
