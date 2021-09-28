Insider Selling: Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Insider Sells 8,533 Shares of Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Benny Sorensen sold 8,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $219,042.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 63,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,983. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $379.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

