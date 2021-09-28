Insider Selling: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,420. The company has a market cap of $650.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 85.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.