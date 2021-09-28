Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells 15,308 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

