Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $79,694,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

