Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $93,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

