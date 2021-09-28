Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. 167,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

