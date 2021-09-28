Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.
MRNA stock traded down $24.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,871,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Moderna by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.