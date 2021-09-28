Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Insperity worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 99,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

