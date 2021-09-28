Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Integra LifeSciences worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

IART stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

