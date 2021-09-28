International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $209,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.