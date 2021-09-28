International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $54,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,583,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 107.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 419,075 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

