Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

