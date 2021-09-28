Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Invesco worth $44,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Invesco by 623.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

