Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day moving average of $348.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

