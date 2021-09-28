iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 13.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,373,893. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.