iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Keybank National Association OH’s 8th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.81% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $509,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.95. 103,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.96 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

