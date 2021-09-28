IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 7.8%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 40,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,368,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $3,155,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.