IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 7.8%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 40,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,368,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $3,155,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
