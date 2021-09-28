John Rakolta, Jr. Acquires 20,273 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

