Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 79,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,293,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,173,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

