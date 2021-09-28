Kalata (KALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $6.31 million and $1.22 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars.

