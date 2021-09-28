Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

Zscaler stock traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,865. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

